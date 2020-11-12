Video
Editorial

Good governance in dealing with C-19 pandemic missing

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Good governance in dealing with C-19 pandemic missing

Good governance in dealing with C-19 pandemic missing

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has recently published a study report titled "Challenges of good governance in tackling Coronavirus (second phase). The anti-graft watchdog has mentioned of various attempts to cover up irregularities, corruption and mismanagement through restrictions on disclosure of information and bringing whistleblowers to accountability by only wooing corruption.

In the report, it claimed that some of the top level persons relevant with mismanagement and irregularities were given political shelter to cover up their offences. However, appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stance against corruption and positive initiatives to fight Covid-19, the TIB chief has also presented 15 points suggestions to face new challenges.

First of all the report comes at a decisive time -- coinciding with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call  for constructive multilateralism more than ever -- and no one is safe until everyone is safe. True indeed, unless a multilateral effort is taken at the global level, global recovery won't start and it'll never be sustainable.

Second, with the onset of winter and growing infection rate in the country, it is time to buckle up and get ready to face the second wave of the deadly pandemic. On one hand we have challenges of good governance, while on the other multilateral approach to tackle the pandemic is missing. Taking both into serious consideration, it is time to fill in the missing gaps.

However, according to the report, Bangladesh was 1.5 per cent behind the average testing of Covid-19 samples. Global average rate of testing Covid-19 samples was 10.5 per cent while Bangladesh's rate was only 9 percent even after holding its position in the 20 among the infected countries. Sample testing rate must get a boost to be at par with global average rate.

Another finding, although the government claimed to have arranged 550 ICU beds including 480 ventilators, most of the facilities are city-based. At district level, it could arrange only 48.6 per cent skilled manpower, 51.4 per cent equipment and 36.2 per cent protective materials, therefore limited resources and manpower are also matters of grave concern.

We repeat our call on the country's health ministry and relevant authorities concerned to act upon TIB's report and its 15 points suggestions to move forward. The value of a well researched report gets useful when the targeted audience takes appropriate action in line with its findings and recommendations; otherwise it only gathers dust inside an unused shelf. Repeated reminders are coming from all quarters to address the existing flaws and limitations tackling the pandemic, the million dollar question, are the relevant authorities paying any heed?



« PreviousNext »

