Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Smartphone: A silent killer!

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Dear Sir
Smartphone addiction among people is increasing day by day, keeping pace with the advantage of technology. This little devices is now widely used in offices, courts, businesses, schools, colleges and universities. Nowadays, children as well as adults are picking up this sophisticated device in the name of watching video games and cartoons.

Children use it day after day without any restrictions from the family and for that they are developing a strong addiction to smartphones. It is depriving them of their normal childhood as well as of playground. They are becoming housebound and lifeless. As a result, their physical and mental development is being hampered. Experts believe that smartphone addiction is as dangerous as drug addiction. A two-minute long mobile call causes hyperactivity in children's brains, which lasts for an hour or so. Also the user's nerves become weak, the mood becomes irritable, blood pressure rises, the body gradually becomes tired and lethargic and even regular sleep is disturbed. Radiation is harmful to the health of adults, it is even more harmful to children, which hinders the development of their brain.

This excessive use of smartphones does not teach people to think about life but keeps them away from thinking about life. Therefore, moderate use of smartphones is essential for physical and mental health.

Md Mahedi Hasan Arnob
Government Titumir College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smartphone: A silent killer!
Misconceptions about Islamic Banking
Should millennials and Gen Z get the vaccine first?
Will Biden work for Palestine?
Communal strife: Time for stern action
Violence is pastime for many scions
Save the children, secure better future
Second wave, coming again!


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft