Smartphone: A silent killer!

Dear Sir

Smartphone addiction among people is increasing day by day, keeping pace with the advantage of technology. This little devices is now widely used in offices, courts, businesses, schools, colleges and universities. Nowadays, children as well as adults are picking up this sophisticated device in the name of watching video games and cartoons.



Children use it day after day without any restrictions from the family and for that they are developing a strong addiction to smartphones. It is depriving them of their normal childhood as well as of playground. They are becoming housebound and lifeless. As a result, their physical and mental development is being hampered. Experts believe that smartphone addiction is as dangerous as drug addiction. A two-minute long mobile call causes hyperactivity in children's brains, which lasts for an hour or so. Also the user's nerves become weak, the mood becomes irritable, blood pressure rises, the body gradually becomes tired and lethargic and even regular sleep is disturbed. Radiation is harmful to the health of adults, it is even more harmful to children, which hinders the development of their brain.



This excessive use of smartphones does not teach people to think about life but keeps them away from thinking about life. Therefore, moderate use of smartphones is essential for physical and mental health.



Md Mahedi Hasan Arnob

Government Titumir College