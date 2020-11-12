

Misconceptions about Islamic Banking

Islamic Banks were remained in fixed provisional profit rate after detailed analysis of their previous year balance sheets and distribute what actually they have earned from current year balance sheet to the stakeholders by comparing present market scenario. However, customer and bank must agree on a pre agreed profit sharing ratio. Actual rate will be determined every month-end according to the actual return from investment. Hence, there is no need for provisional fixed rate.

There are continuing debates on whether the spirit of shariah is being violated by the practice of benchmarking linked interest rate benchmark i.e. London Inter Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus an agreed mark-up on Islamic finance transactions. At a very fundamental level, the reason for the debates is the lack of understanding to clearly recognize the difference between the use of LIBOR as a benchmark for pricing and the use of non shariah compliant assets as a determinant for returns. Henceforth, using LIBOR as a benchmark does not make a transaction non-compliant with shariah.



Keeping in mind, a benchmark is no more than a number, and therefore non-objectionable from a sharia perspective. A 6.00 per cent is just a number, there's nothing forbidden about it. Use it as a margin on top of your cost of goods when you sell, and it's a profit margin, and is very permissible. But use it as a stipulated margin when you lend money to another party, and the deal becomes forbidden, and is Riba.



And the reason that prevent Islamic Banks from giving up on the doubtful fixed rate products and adopting profit and loss sharing instead. Firstly, clients often prefer to take finance or put deposit on a fixed rate basis. In majority cases client were reluctant to take finance or put deposit in a shariah compliant bank without fixing rate, and, secondly, more overwhelming problem is the nature of the very business process underlying commercial banking itself. As such, nature of our stakeholders' perception regarding finance or deposit should change first to remove fixed provisional profit rate concept in shariah compliant banks.

Notable, an Islamic Bank cannot simply invent its own rates or benchmarks in such an interconnected global banking system. As such, Islamic finance has been using conventional finance benchmarks, such as KLIBOR, COFI, LIBOR, etc to determine its own cost of funds, and hence its return on financial investments. This is so because Islamic finance, if not part of the existing conventional finance, has always served as a financial intermediary for surplus and deficit units.



Modern conventional banking has been around for some time, its size is extremely large, and is very sophisticated. One simply cannot expect Islamic Banks to operate outside this system, as if they were in a parallel universe. Islamic Banks deal with a diverse range of clients, many of whom are international companies that borrow conventionally on a regular basis, and thus their benchmarks are the international interest rates.



If the financial return is not self-generating i.e. money upon money, it is permitted regardless of its equality with any other financial return i.e. LIBOR, KLIBOR, COFI etc. If the financial return is self-generating, it is prohibited even if it is not equal to any other financial return.



Islamic Banks are part of the global financial services industry and they must fit their methods within the current normal banking practices in the world, up to a certain point. They also have Central Banks observing and regulating their business as well as financial and stock market regulators. There's a limit to being outside of the system.



Islamic banks use interest base system i.e. Kuala Lumpur Inter Bank Offered Rate (KLIBOR), Cost of Fund Index (COFI), LIBOR etc as a bench mark while determining profit; how Islamic banking can be said to be Islamic? Using Interest Rate benchmark for determining the profit in Halaal transactions does not render the transaction as invalid or Haram.

In Islamic banking the rate of profit on deposit is to be calculated later in comparison with few derivatives, at the end of a period to close or conclude deposit accounts. And cost of deposit or return on deposit depends on the future actual income to earn from the deployment of the bank's fund. In Mudaraba i.e. profit sharing concept, banks first accumulate revenue/income and, subsequently, accomplished before charging any cost incurred against deposit and then determine the cost of deposit.



However, Islamic Banking operators in the country practices Weighted Average method which is difficult to understand common stakeholders and also violation of shariah. Banking interest is far from damaging and its rate is fixed by market operations to increase or decrease liquidity in case of inflation or deflation.

The writer works at Social

Islami Bank Limited, (SIBL)

as Manager Operations











