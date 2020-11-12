

Will Biden work for Palestine?



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States of America. He look forwarded to working with the Joe Biden and his administration to strengthen the Palestinian-American relations and to achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for people, as well as to work for peace, stability and security for their region and the world.



In Twitter, Hanan Ashrawi weighed in on the election, celebrating the defeat of Trump in a tweet saying, "America Detrumped!" She also said that the world needs to be able to breathe.



While Palestinian officials may be optimistic for a Biden presidency, Palestinian polling has found that the public is distrustful. In a public opinion poll, conducted in September 2020 by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) finds only 21 per cent of Palestinians believe Joe Biden presidency will lead to positive policy change.



The poll found that 35 per cent of Palestinians living in the Palestinian Territories expect US policy towards Palestine to become worse under Biden, with another 34 percent believing the American policy will not change.



It is somewhat relaxing that Joe Biden has promised to restore economic assistance to the Palestinians and reopen the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington, moves that reverse steps taken by US President Donald Trump's administration.



President-elect Joe Biden assures they will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem, and work to reopen the PLO mission in Washington.



Under Donald Trump Administration, the USA cut more than $200 million in aid to the West Bank and Gaza, and $25 million in aid for Palestinians in East Jerusalem in 2018. Furthermore, the US consulate in East Jerusalem was closed last year by the Trump administration. Joe Biden, the former vice president has also spoken out against Israeli annexation of Palestinian lands and condemned US President Donald Trump's peace plan, largely denounced by Palestinians as biased towards Israel.



Since then, every action of Donald Trump for that region went against deprived Palestine and Palestinians. After four years of Trump's presidency, however, they have never been so desperate for a change of guard at the White House. However, the Palestinians realized that no saviour would take effective steps that could establish peace in the middle-east.



Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem without any consideration of Palestinian sentiment. Very inhumanly, Trump cut humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees, and declared that the United States would entirely accept if a future Palestinian state never comes into existence. Trump's much-touted attempt at a peace deal, dubbed the "deal of the century" by the president, was so tilted to Israeli interests that it was a non-starter for the Palestinian leadership.

Will Biden work for Palestine?

It is widely understood that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is never going to be an easy assignment. Several American presidents have devoted significant amounts of time to this cause with limited success. Yet, the clock for peace is never stopped, rather it is continuously ticking. The peaceful people are on the precipice of a disastrous Israeli annexation of the West Bank that could permanently undermine the chance for achieving a two-state solution. We must wait how Joe Biden functions to resolve the issue.



The world leaders need a realistic policy that moves us towards peace. So, the current Democratic Party platform on Israel-Palestine is both so important and strong. The next four years may be, after everything else, the last window for Joe Biden, an American president to help the two sides get to peace.



If a two-state solution isn't achieved soon, we will experience further deterioration in the status quo between Israelis and Palestinians and increasing calls for a "one-state non-solution". One state will almost certainly lead to both permanent occupation and disenfranchisement of Palestinians, or a minority status for Jewish Israelis. Two states must be an urgent priority for the leaders.



This version of Democratic platform makes additions which aren't just more progressive, but that are also more helpful in getting the parties to a solution. This platform, unlike its predecessors, focuses squarely on the substantive issues that will assist a two-state solution. While it is, a political document, it also has a role to play in laying out a realistic vision of the positions that a president should take to achieve peace.

From past experience, Palestinians don't expect much from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. They understand Biden will consider neither cutting off defense aid to Israel nor reversing Trump's decision to move the embassy from Jerusalem. He has been quiet on the future of refugees and their right to return to their original homeland.



In an interview, Marie Kortam, a third-generation Palestinian refugee texted "LOL" when a journalist asked if Biden would be better for Palestinian refugees like her. "There is nothing in Biden's programme on Palestinian refugees". The Palestinians believe Biden may also implement an unbalanced pro-Israel US foreign policy, but at least he will not be "As bad as Trump."



But it hears good that - Biden has said if elected, he would oppose Israel's occupation in the West Bank, recommence funding to humanitarian organizations working with Palestinians, and focus on a two-state solution.



But, resolving the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not going to be a priority for a president who has made it clear that he will be focused at first on fixing the US economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, let us hope for the best for the Palestinians.

Dr Md Enamul Hoque is a

researcher and teacher trainer







