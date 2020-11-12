

Communal strife: Time for stern action



Communalism is the order of the day. In our neighbouring country, we can see the systemic repression of Muslims minorities by the right-wing BJP government. It turns out, that communalism has spilled into Bangladesh also. If recent attacks on minorities anything to go by, the palpable sense of communal strife is evident. We have seen in last few days a spike in such violence. From torching the home of the minority households to forced circumcision, the indication is rife that Bangladesh is no longer a country steeped in secular principles.



Such brutal incidents makes mockery of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream of a Bangladesh premised on secular principles where all ethnic and religious minorities can live without fear of persecution. In fact, one of the cornerstone 'inter alia' of 1972 constitution is the principle of "secularism" .The constitution obligates the government to safeguard the life and heritage of the minority. However, the recent events and government apathetic response towards them belies the constitutional responsibility of incumbent government to protect the minorities from all kind of religious oppression.



What is behind such recurrence of such events? The answer of this question can be illustrated by an example. On October 30, 2016, a mob vandalized some 10 temples and ransacked over 100 houses belonging to minority Hindus over alleged defamatory facebook post. Four years have passed. The woes of the victims have only intensified, no justice was ensured. Undoubtedly, there is a link between this event and the recent incidents of communal violence. One may regard two of the incidents separately. However, a discerning mind will easily understand that the former violence led to the latter. In the previous case, judiciary has failed to ensure justice to the perpetrators.



Emboldened by such lack of precedent of judicial punishment over such egregious violence, the new perpetrators are plotting new schemes everyday to oppress the minorities. If government fails time and again to mete out exemplary punishment to offenders and perpetuate a culture of impunity current condition will exacerbate even more which may lead to a disruption of the social cohesion in Bangladesh which has far-reaching effects for a country where many ethnic and religious people live.



Recently, we have noticed that capitalizing on incidents on France the bigots has rekindled the religious fervour which has led to such incidents. The country's communal force is hatching a deliberate conspiracy against religious and ethnic minorities of Bangladesh. Government has to tame the dogmatic clerics who fuel hatred against other communities capitalizing on such incidents in France. Government should, therefore, introduce a guideline to regulate religious sermon that incite violence.



More often than not, we see that such attacks happen based on fictitious rumours. The running thread across all these incidents is an incendiary post which hurt communal sentiments. However, after investigation following such brutal violence law enforcement agencies find that no substantial evidence which proves such line of story.



The recent burning of an ex-librarian based on fallacious allegation of desecration of Quran perhaps is the classic example of such cases. Following a meticulous investment of law enforcement agency it was found that there was nothing like that happened. On the contrary, the victim in question was mentally troubled person and also a very pious person.



Moreover, we have also witnessed that such event were triggered by a deliberate inflammatory facebook post by hacking the facebook id of the ingenuous minority person. Such act is deplorable to say the least. The venal bigots also manipulates the public opinion by selectively showing how Muslims are oppressed in other countries and sow seeds of divisions thus fuel such events in the future.



Besides destroying the social fabric of the society, such acts also tarnish the image of the country to international community. Bangladesh is on the verge of becoming a developing country. However, such violence will erode the credibility of Bangladesh to other nations. In the previous year, Amit Shah of BJP had pointed to minority oppression in Bangladesh. Although foreign minister Momen cancelled his trip immediately after such statement, recent spirals of communal violence call into question foreign ministers' self-righteous posture.



Moreover, government should come out of its lethargy and inaction and should introduce stern legal measures to curb such deviant behaviour by fanatics. Verily, it is the constitutional duty of the government to protect the religious minorities. To this end, a separate ministry should be instituted which will deal exclusively with the issues pertaining to religious and ethnic minorities. Besides, according to the demand of Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, government should establish a commission to ensure justice to the victims and bring the perpetrators to book.

The writer is a student,

Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka











