

Ukhiya farmers get bumper yield of betel nut

Trading sources said, after meeting the local demand, betel nuts worth about Tk 15 crore are being marketed in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Newton Chowdhury said, betel nut orchards have covered 950 hectares of lands in five unions of the upazila. In these orchards, the production has been targeted at 1,780 tonnes.

In a visit, betel nut orchards were seen across Sonar Para, Inani, Nidania, Madar Bunia, Chhepot Khali, and Maun Khali villages under Jaliapalong Union.

Besides, numerous betel nut orchards were found in other unions like Ratnapalong, Rajapalong and Palongkhali Haldia.

In these orchards, bumper production of betel nuts has been favoured by good weather. Orchard owners are very delighted for getting good market prices.

President of Betel Leaf-Nut Traders' Samity Sultan Ahmad said, every season, betel nuts worth of lakhs of taka are being marketed in different haats and bazaars of the upazila.

The produces are being supplied to country's different warehouses including those in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Cumilla, said sources.

After processing, these are being exported to different countries in the Middle East.

According to sources concerned, taking it as the cash crop, more than 5,000 local families depend on betel nut farming.

The bumper production of betel let has been possible for being able to grow betel nut commercially, claimed field officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs are interested to raise more orchards using modern technology. In this connection, they need necessary government supports.

It will be possible to increase production by raising more betel nut orchards, if government patronisation provided, said two orchard owners Abdur Jabbar and Shamsul Alam of Sonar Para Village.

According to Upazila Agriculture Officer Prasenjit Talukdar, in Ukhiya Upazila, betel nuts worth about Tk 15 crore have been produced this season.

