Two teenagers drown in Kaptai Lake

RANGAMATI, Nov 11: Two teenage boys drowned in the Kaptai Lake in the district town on Wednesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Ankan, 15, son of Subedar Islam, and his friend Mostak, 15.

Rangamati Fire Service Station Assistant Director Ratan Kumar Nath said the boys were bathing in the lake in Kerani Pahar area about 12pm. At one stage, they went missing.

Later, fire fighters rescued them from the lake after an hour and rushed to Rangamati Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.







