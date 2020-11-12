Tk 35,000 fined for not wearing face mask in three districts

Separate mobile courts in three districts- Bhola, Jashore and Patuakhali, fined people Tk 35,050 for not wearing face masks in two days.

BHOLA: A mobile court here on Wednesday afternoon fined two traders for not wearing face masks in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Selim Mia fined the health guideline violators Tk 400 during a drive at Hajirhat Bazaar in the afternoon.

UNO Selim confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

JASHORE: Separate mobile courts fined 95 people Tk 26,950 in 91 cases in different upazilas of the district for not wearing face mask.

As many as 49 people were fined Tk 4,650 in Abhaynagar Upazila and around 300 were forced to buy mask on the spot.

Seven were fined Tk 2,900 in Bagharpara Upazila and Tk 13,800 was fined in 29 cases in Keshabpur Upazila.

Moreover, face masks were also distributed among poor people.

Meanwhile, a view-exchange meeting was held presided over by Deputy Commissioner Md Tamizul Islam Khan with the representatives of banks and financial institutions, district Imam Parishad and journalists in the district.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined people Tk 7,700 in 26 cases for not wearing face masks in Dashmina Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Tania Ferdous raided Sadar Road area of the town from afternoon till evening and fined those who violated the government health rules.

Face masks were also distributed among the pedestrians during the drive.

UNO Tania Ferdous confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



