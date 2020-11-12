Man arrested for raping niece at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 11: Police arrested a man in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday in a case filed over rape of his niece.

Arrested Sohag Mia, 34, is a resident of Fulbaria Village under Achintapur Union in the upazila.

According to the case statement, the victim has been living with Sohag, husband of the victim's maternal aunt, for two years and looked after his children.

He allegedly raped the girl several times since October 15.

Later on Sunday night, the victim's mother filed a case with Gouripur Police Station in this connection.







