Reserve forest trees at Patharghata being sold illegally

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Nov 11: In connivance with locals, forest officials are selling out trees of reserve forests in Patharghata Upazila of the district, it was alleged.The upazila is almost surrounded by reserve forests.Different trees like sundari, bain, kewra and chhoila are being felled and sold. In addition, taking money from locals, the forest areas have been allowed to graze cattle. So, the forests are being destroyed. Cattle heads are devouring the trees which have recently been planted to preserve the forests.In a visit, local journalists got the traffickers arrested. But without taking legal action, the forest officers set them free.A visit to Ruhita area of the upazila found one local inhabitant Mokamel Hossen overseeing forests along with Tengra Beat Officer Saidul. He is given honorarium per month.Using Mokammel, Saidul Islam is selling trees and allowing grazing of cattle. Besides, a section of unscrupulous persons are lifting fruits from kewra trees to make chutney. For collecting kewra fruits, they are breaking branches and causing huge damage to the forests. Locals complained, these destroyers are being patronised by forest officials.Assigned to protect and preserve wild animals and forest resources, a volunteer of Village Tiger Response Team (VTRT) Helal, his brother Abul Kalam and Belal are purchasing trees through Mokammel from the Tengra beat officer. Later the trees are being sold.Youths like Imran and Riaz of Ruhita area said, everything is possible in this area through the forest officials.If money is given, not only tree felling or grazing of cattle will be allowed, but also the entire forest will be sold, they added.On the other hand, a section of wood cutters are taking away different varieties of trees including kewra and gewa from Haringhata reserve forest. They are continuing this act by managing the forest guards, told wood cutters to journalists.When asked, VTRT Member Helal and his brothers Abul Kalam and Bellal acknowledged it.They said, "All of us take away trees through forester. We give money through Mokammel to the forest office. If you have anything to know, ask them. Such trees are available in everybody's house."Harindanga Beat Officer Md Kawsar said, "I do not know to this allegation. Someone among us can do it. I will inquire about this."Tengra Beat Officer Md Saidul Islam said, "This allegation is absolutely false. Mokammel is working here as labourer. We did not give any permission to cut trees through him. None can give such evidence."When contacted, Patharghata Range Officer Md Monirul Haque said, beat officers see these.