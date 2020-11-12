Five killed in separate road mishaps

Five persons including two lovers were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Tangail, Thakurgaon and Gopalganj, in two days.

PANCHAGARH: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Masum, 22, son of Soleman Ali, a resident of Tentulia Upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Masum hit hard a roadside tree in Jhitkura area in the morning after losing its control over the steering, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Akkas Ahmed confirmed the incident.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Three motorcyclists including two lovers were killed as a truck smashed the vehicle in Daspara area of Nagarpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shuvo Ahmed Sunny, 19, son of Abdul Barek of Delduar Upazila, his lover Mamata Hiya Sukanya, 18, an SSC candidate and daughter of Abdul Mannan of Sadar Upazila, and his friend Bappi, 22.

Nagarpur PS OC Alam Chand said Sunny and his lover Sukanya were fleeing from their house to get married.

When the bike carrying the trio reached the area at around 11pm, a truck from opposite side smashed the vehicle, leaving Bappi dead on the spot and the lovers seriously injured.

Injured Sunny and Sukanya were rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A schoolboy was run over by a power tiller in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Shamim, 13, was the son of Mirazul lslam, a resident of Rautnagar Dakshin Bhabanidangi Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Rautnagar Redsun School.

Local sources said a power tiller hit a bicycle in Rautnagar Dakshin Bhabanidangi area at around 1pm.

Shamim fell from the bicycle and was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police went to the spot and recovered the body.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Tofajjal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the approval of burial of the body has been given.

GOPALGANJ: Six persons including four judges were injured as a bus and a microbus were collided head-on in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The injured persons are Chief judicial Magistrate Judges Kanchan Kumar Kundu and Md Humayun Kabir, District Senior Assistant Judge HM Kabir Hossain, Sadar Land Survey Tribunal Judge Yusuf Hossain, Police Constable Tapan Chandra, and the microbus driver Shibu Chandra.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Monirul Islam said a microbus carrying four judges of the Gopalganj Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and the District Judge Court was going to Tungipara.

The microbus was hit by a bus of 'Boleswar Paribahan' in Mandartala area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, leaving six persons injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital.

Assistant Director of the hospital Dr Asit Kumar Mallick confirmed the matter.







