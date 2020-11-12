Video
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in four dists

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Brahmanbaria, Pabna and Jashore, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested a man with 400 yaba tablets from Debisingpara area in the city on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Benzir Alam, 33, son of Islam Uddin, a resident of Uttar Janakpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj.
RMP Spokesman Golam Ruhul Kuddus said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Debisingpara area at night and arrested Benzir with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday morning, the official added.
BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two men along with drugs from Ashuganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons are Md Saiful Islam, 21, and Md Sagar Miah, 24.
RAB-14 sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gulchattar area in the morning and arrested the duo along with 171 bottles of phensedyl and one kg of hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Ashuganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.
PABNA: RAB members, Joypurhat Camp, arrested two freight train drivers along with 498 bottles of phensedyl from Ishwardi Railway Station in the district on Monday.
The arrested are Haider Ali, 40, and Shahinur Rahman, 30, drivers of Parbatipur Locomotive in Dinajpur.
Assistant Sub-Inspector of the intelligence branch of Pakshi Divisional Railway Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.
According to RAB and railway sources, RAB members raided the Khulna-bound freight train in the morning and arrested them with the phensedyl.
JASHORE: Members of RAB-6, in a drive, arrested a man along with 32 bottles of foreign liquor from Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Arrested Mithun Bhowmik, 32, is the son of Gyanendranath Bhowmik of the upazila.
RAB sources said, on information, a team of the elite force raided Palpara area about 7pm and arrested him with the liquor.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Abhaynagar PS, the arrested was handed over to police.


