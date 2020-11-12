

Today is November 12. On this day in 1970, the super cyclone 'Gorky' lashed the coastal areas of the-then East Pakistan now Bangladesh. Over 10 lakh people were killed following the cyclone. Besides, people suffered huge economic losses. The coastal upazila of Monpura in Bhola was mostly affected. Demanding declaration of the Coastal Day, people of 54 upazilas in 16 coastal districts will observe the day today. The photo shows repairing work of an embankment in Monpura. photo: observer