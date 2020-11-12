Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Countryside

Today is November 12. On this day in 1970, the super cyclone 'Gorky' lashed the coastal areas

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Today is November 12. On this day in 1970, the super cyclone 'Gorky' lashed the coastal areas

Today is November 12. On this day in 1970, the super cyclone 'Gorky' lashed the coastal areas

Today is November 12. On this day in 1970, the super cyclone 'Gorky' lashed the coastal areas of the-then East Pakistan now Bangladesh. Over 10 lakh people were killed following the cyclone. Besides, people suffered huge economic losses. The coastal upazila of Monpura in Bhola was mostly affected. Demanding declaration of the Coastal Day, people of 54 upazilas in 16 coastal districts will observe the day today. The photo shows repairing work of an embankment in Monpura.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukhiya farmers get bumper yield of betel nut
Two teenagers drown in Kaptai Lake
Tk 35,000 fined for not wearing face mask in three districts
Man arrested for raping niece at Gouripur
Reserve forest trees at Patharghata being sold illegally
Five killed in separate road mishaps
Six nabbed with drugs in four dists
Today is November 12. On this day in 1970, the super cyclone 'Gorky' lashed the coastal areas


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft