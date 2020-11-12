Two electrocuted in two districts

Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Noakhali, in three days.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A farmer was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Razzak Hawlader, 55, was a resident of Khejurbaria Village under Daspara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Razzak was working at a paddy field in the area in the morning. At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him dead on the spot.

Later, the family members recovered the body at noon.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A construction worker was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Shadat Hossain, 30, son of Abul Khayer, a resident of Rafiqpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shadat came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under construction building in Naldia Village at around 12pm, which left him dead on the spot.

