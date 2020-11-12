Four murdered in 3 dists

Four persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cumilla, Rangamati and Jashore, in two days.

CUMILLA: A Juba League activist was hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Zillur Rahman, 48, was the son of Mokhlesur Rahman Master, a resident of Ward No. 25.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Dakshin Model Police Station (PS) Komol Krishwna Dhar said a gang of 10 to 15 people riding on motorcycles attacked on Zillur Rahman in Dhanpur Phonka Brick Field area at around 7am. They hacked him indiscriminately in front of his wife, leaving him critically injured.

His wife rushed him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Zillur dead.

Being informed, Additional Superintendent of Cumilla Police Azim Ul Ahsan visited the hospital.

RANGAMATI: Two persons were shot to death by miscreants in Garzania area of Kaptai Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Subhas Tanchangya, 45, and Dhananjay Tanchangya, 32.

Quoting locals, police said the deceased were the supporters of Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS).

Kaptai PS OC Nasir Uddin said miscreants went to Dhananjay's house at early hours and woke them up.

Later, they gunned the duo down.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies in the morning and sent those to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

JASHORE: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Keshabpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abu Sayeed, 42, was a resident of Kandarpapur Village in the upazila. He was a motor van driver.

Keshabpur PS OC Md Jashim Uddin said a roup of miscreants indiscriminately hacked on Abu Sayeed's head in Komlapur area at around 9:30 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police visited the spot and recovered the body, the OC added.







