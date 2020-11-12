Two found dead in two districts

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Chandpur, on Wednesday.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy in a sack from Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Nazmul, 14, was the son of Al Amin, a resident of Khadail Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon.

The deceased's family sources said abductors called Nazmul from home by mobile phone on Friday afternoon.

Later, they demanded Tk 6 lakh as ransom.

Family members filed a case with Badalgachhi Police Station on Saturday in this connection.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted the body in a sack in Kecher Mor area near Rail Line and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station (PS) Abdul Latif Khan confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a drum in Shahrasti Upazila of the district early Wednesday, a day after he went missing from Cumilla.

The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman, 35, son of late Amir Hossain of Kazipara in Sadar Dakshin Ypazila of Cumilla.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M Mahbubur Rahman said Siddiqur's mother lodged a general diary after his son went missing on Monday afternoon.

Police recovered the throat-slit body from a drum dumped in Razapur area under Shahrasti Upazila on the Chandpur-Cumilla Road at around 3:30am.

Later, Siddiqur's relatives identified him after they saw the photograph of the body on facebook.

A police hunt is underway to nab the murderers.

A case has been filed with Shahrasti PS in this connection, the SP added.







