Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:26 PM
Home Countryside

Death from corona on rise in Barishal

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 11: The number of death and infection due to corona is increasing in the division.
After 10 days' break, two people died here in last 48 hours till Monday, taking the toll to 179. Of them, one 80-year-old man in Daulatkhan Upazila of Bhola and another aged about 57 in Batajore area of Barishal died at the Covid-19 Ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, 41 people of the division were infected with corona, taking the total number of the cases to 9,201. Out of them, 8,543 people recovered from the disease.
Out of the six districts of the division, the corona situation in Barishal District, especially in Barishal City is alarming.
Out of the total infected in the division, the number in Barishal is 4,007, and the number of death here is 73.
Out of them, more than 3,000 people were infected in Barishal City and the number of death here is 40.


