

School ground given rent to construction firm in Dinajpur

The contractor has stockpiled brick, sand, stone, tractor and other materials on the ground.

It is not only depriving the students of playing , but also the environment of the locality is being hampered, locals complained.

Without permission of the school managing committee President Obaidur Rahman Khan, Head Teacher Rozina Parvin rented it to Rafiq Construction Company of Dhaka.

For the stockpiled materials, students cannot enter the playground. These construction materials have been stored here for the last one year.

Recently, on behalf of the school managing committee, a complaint in this connection has been made to Upazila Education Committee President and Birganj Upazila Chairman Aminul Islam.

Aminul Islam said he has received the complaint. Later, he visited the school.

He added, discussing with Upazila Assistant Primary Education Officer Paritosh Roy, the head teacher has rented it. She has destroyed the school environment.

Upazila Education Officer Md Abul Kalam Azad told the upazila chairman, he knows nothing about it. Imbued by personal interest, he said, the head teacher has rented the ground breaching rules and regulations.

In this connection, decision will be taken at the upazila education affairs meeting, he gave assurance.

The school managing committee applied to deputy commissioner and district primary education officer asking for taking measures in this connection.

Meanwhile, the issue has created sensation among students and guardians in the locality.





DINAJPUR, Nov 11: The playground of Bhognagar Government Primary School in Birganj Upazila of the district has been rented to a construction firm by the head teacher.The contractor has stockpiled brick, sand, stone, tractor and other materials on the ground.It is not only depriving the students of playing , but also the environment of the locality is being hampered, locals complained.Without permission of the school managing committee President Obaidur Rahman Khan, Head Teacher Rozina Parvin rented it to Rafiq Construction Company of Dhaka.For the stockpiled materials, students cannot enter the playground. These construction materials have been stored here for the last one year.Recently, on behalf of the school managing committee, a complaint in this connection has been made to Upazila Education Committee President and Birganj Upazila Chairman Aminul Islam.Aminul Islam said he has received the complaint. Later, he visited the school.He added, discussing with Upazila Assistant Primary Education Officer Paritosh Roy, the head teacher has rented it. She has destroyed the school environment.Upazila Education Officer Md Abul Kalam Azad told the upazila chairman, he knows nothing about it. Imbued by personal interest, he said, the head teacher has rented the ground breaching rules and regulations.In this connection, decision will be taken at the upazila education affairs meeting, he gave assurance.The school managing committee applied to deputy commissioner and district primary education officer asking for taking measures in this connection.Meanwhile, the issue has created sensation among students and guardians in the locality.