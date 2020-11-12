Republicans gain seat in Senate

WASHINGTON, Nov 11: Republicans held on to a seat in the US Senate on Tuesday after a close race in the state of North Carolina, dealing another blow to Joe Biden's Democrats in their bid to take control of the chamber.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis was assured re-election after his Democratic opponent, Cal Cunningham, conceded the race.

Cunningham said in a statement that he had called Tillis to congratulate him even though complete results from the November 3 election have not yet been announced.

Republicans now hold 49 seats in the 100-seat Senate compared to the Democrats' 48. -AFP