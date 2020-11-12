EU for new health agency

BRUSSELS, Nov 11: The European Union declared a health emergency on Wednesday and launched moves to build a new agency and joint plan to prepare for crises like the coronavirus epidemic.

Health policy is mainly the responsibility the bloc's member states, but EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Covid-19 had shown the need for coordination.

Since the disease arrived in its cities in March, Europe has suffered at least 311,000 deaths from more than 13 million infections, and many countries have been hit by a second wave.

European officials admit that the 27 member states failed to coordinate properly during the first peak in infections in the first months of the year -- allowing its rapid spread. -AFP







