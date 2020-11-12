Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Foreign News

Bomb attack at Jeddah cemetery

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

PARIS, Nov 11: Several people were wounded on Wednesday in a bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry said.
"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the ministry said.
"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."
Last month, a Saudi citizen with a knife injured a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah on the same day that a knife-wielding man killed three people in a church in Nice in southern France.
Wednesday's blast came as French President Emmanuel Macron, the target of ire in much of the Muslim world for vowing to confront Islamist radicalism following a spate of attacks, attended a WWI memorial ceremony in Paris.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Republicans gain seat in Senate
EU for new health agency
Bomb attack at Jeddah cemetery
Bahrain PM, world’s longest-serving, dies
Palestinians mourn loss of ‘icon’ Saeb Erekat
BJP, allies win Bihar polls in a boost to Modi
Ardern plans for wedding, but no date yet
Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia’s southern flank with Karabakh deal


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft