Palestinians mourn loss of ‘icon’ Saeb Erekat

RAMALLAH, Nov 11: Palestinians on Wednesday mourned their veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died aged 65 of coronavirus complications, amid cautious hope the stalled peace process with Israel may be revived under Joe Biden's presidency.

Erekat, who died Tuesday at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, earned praise from leaders around the world for his enduring belief that negotiations could end the Middle East conflict and lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who praised Erekat as a "great fighter" for his people, hosted an official memorial ceremony at his presidential compound in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Erekat was a lung transplant recipient who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis.

After contracting the novel coronavirus, his prospects for recovery were dim given his history of respiratory illness. -AFP

