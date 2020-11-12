Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
Ardern plans for wedding, but no date yet

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

WELLINGTON, Nov 11:  New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has plans in place for her wedding, but hasn't set a date yet.
"We have some plans - they are some way off," she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth on Wednesday, in response to a question. "We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely."
Ardern, 40, is engaged to television host Clarke Gayford, 44, and they have a two-year-old daughter. Last month, she led her Labour Party to a landslide victory in the general election, cementing her second term in office.
Ardern has won global acclaim for her decisive response to COVID-19 and healing the nation after a massacre of Muslims by a white supremacist last year.
Jacinda Ardern, full name Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, was born on July 26, 1980 in Hamilton, New Zealand. She became the politician in August 2017 and then in October 2017, at age 37, became the country's youngest prime minister in more than 150 years, reports Britannica.
In New Zealand's general election on Saturday, Jacinda Ardern's centre-left Labor Party won a landslide victory by rewarding voters for her decisive response to the Covid-19. Before earning a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies (2001), Ardern began her association with the Labour Party.    -REUTERS


