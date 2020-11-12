Record number of US cases as vaccine offers glimmer of hope

WASHINGTON, Nov 11: The United States on Tuesday registered a record 200,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day, highlighting the desperate need for a vaccine after results from one medical trial fuelled optimism around the world.

The vaccine news brought some relief from an otherwise grim picture, with tighter restrictions imposed in Europe and the Middle East, and a surge in the US claiming 1,535 lives in 24 hours.

Stocks in some industries hit hardest by travel curbs, social distancing and lockdowns rebounded on hopes that the world may return to normal, after pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate was 90 percent effective.

A vaccine is seen as the best chance to break the cycle of deadly virus surges and severe restrictions across much of the world since Covid-19 first emerged in China late last year and ballooned into a pandemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they could supply up to 50 million doses of the vaccine globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year if it receives approval.

The scientific community reacted positively overall -- although the trial is still ongoing and the vaccine candidate would need to be stored in specialist deep freezers, creating huge supply chain complications.

The vaccine candidate is one of more than 40, but no other developer has yet made similar claims about effectiveness.

There was also promising news from Brussels, where the EU parliament and member states struck a deal to pass the bloc's multi-annual budget, unblocking 750 billion euros ($886 billion) in coronavirus recovery funds.

Dacian Ciolos, head of the parliament's centrist Renew Europe Group, called the agreement "a game-changer" for Europeans facing adversity from the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has infected close to 51 million people worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

On Tuesday, 6,867 new deaths were recorded worldwide, with the highest daily tolls in France, Spain and the United States.

The US remains the hardest-hit nation at more than 10 million cases and nearly 240,000 deaths, with shocking new data now including a record 60,000 current hospitalizations.

The pandemic was one of the top issues for voters in last week's presidential election. -AFP







