Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:25 PM
Home Foreign News

Myanmar opposition calls for new vote rejecting election

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

YANGON, Nov 11: Myanmar's military-aligned opposition party on Wednesday rejected the results of this week's election as "unfair" and called for a fresh vote -- a demand immediately rebuffed by the election       authorities.
Official results are still trickling in, but Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party has already declared a landslide victory based on its own tallies from across the country.
The polls are only the second since the country emerged from outright junta rule in 2011.
Observers said voting went smoothly on Sunday but criticised the lack of transparency, widespread disenfranchisement and coronavirus restrictions they said benefited Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) went further, however.
"We reject the election because it was unfair," spokesperson Win Win Aung said, alleging that many ineligible people had cast ballots.
"We call on the election commission to hold a new, disciplined election in cooperation with the military as soon as possible." A few dozen protesters picketed a press conference held by the Union Election Commission (UEC) in the capital Naypyidaw, also demanding a new, "free and fair" election.
"This election was transparent," said UEC spokesman Myint Naing.
"We had no bias...it was conducted fairly, within the law."
Observers broadly approved the overall conduct of the polls on the day itself. Despite "some discrepancies...it was peaceful and smooth", said Sai Ye Kyaw Swar Myint, head of the People's Alliance for Credible Elections (PACE), Myanmar's largest monitoring organisation.    -AFP


