Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:25 PM
Foreign News

China Crushes Opposition

All HK pro-democracy lawmakers to resign

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

HONG KONG, Nov 11: Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers said on Wednesday they would all quit in protest at the ousting of four of their colleagues who were judged a threat to national security by authoritarian Beijing.
The resignations will reduce the semi-autonomous city's once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese central government loyalists, effectively ending pluralism in the    chamber.
They also mark another blow to Hong Kong's beleaguered pro-democracy movement, which has been under sustained attack since China imposed a sweeping national security law, including arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.
"We, from the pro-democracy camp, will stand with our colleagues," Wu Chi-wai, convener of the 15 remaining pro-democracy legislators, told a press conference.
Earlier Wednesday, Hong Kong authorities ousted the four members minutes after one of China's top lawmaking committees ruled the city's government could remove any legislator deemed a threat to national security without going through the courts.
Hong Kong's leader is chosen by pro-Beijing committees, but half of its legislature's 70 seats are directly elected, offering the city's 7.5 million residents a rare chance to have their voices heard at the ballot box.
Scuffles and protests routinely break out, with the pro-democracy minority often resorting to filibustering, chanting and obstruction to try to halt bills they oppose.
At Wednesday's press conference the pro-democracy camp joined hands in solidarity and shouted "Hong Kong add oil!" -- a popular slogan during months of huge and often violent protests that rocked the financial hub last year.    -AFP


