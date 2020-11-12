Ronaldo 'fit' for Andorra friendly after Lazio niggle

LISBON, NOV 11: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is available to face Andorra in a friendly later this week despite suffering an ankle injury in the weekend's draw at Lazio, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 35, who limped off with 15 minutes to play of Sunday's fixture in Rome, could also feature against France on Saturday and Tuesday's trip to Croatia in the Nations League.

"He hasn't complained. I know since Sunday that there's no problem, nothing that could stop him from training normally," he added.

The former Real Madrid attacker has played three games for his club since recovering from coronavirus before the Nations League holders face a re-run of the Euro 2016 final agains les Bleus. -AFP







