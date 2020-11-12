Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:24 PM
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Sports

Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi to take fifth IPL title

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

DUBAI, NOV 11: Brilliant hostile bowling led by New Zealander Trent Boult took Mumbai Indians to an emphatic five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals and a fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday.
Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai kept Delhi to 156-7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 68.
Sharma, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the Twenty20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.    -AFP


