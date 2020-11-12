Video
Badal Roy's physical condition deteriorates

Shifted to Square Hospital

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

The physical condition of Badal Roy has deteriorated after which that the former booter was quickly shifted from Asgar Ali Hospital to Square Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Badal had been treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Asgar Ali Hospital for the last few days following breathing problem and other complexities.
Before shifting Badal to Square hospital his wife Madhury Roy said to media, "His (Badal) condition was gradually improving. But, all on a sudden, his Creatinine level has increased and is in need of dialyses. While doing so his blood pressure is decreasing. For a better treatment, we are moving him to Square now. Please pray for him."
The former ace striker of the country and Mohammedan Sporting Club was a three-time vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). He is also an executive of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA). Badal won National Sports Award before.




