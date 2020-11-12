T Sports gets media rights of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Country's new sports-based channel T Sports has got the media rights of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

With the participation of five teams, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup is going to kick-off in the third week of this month. This new sports channel of the country has got full media rights through open bidding.

"Through open bidding, T Sports got the TV rights of T20 Cup, DTH and OTT," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told the media.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to fix the exact date of when the Bangabandhu T20 Cup will roll onto the ground. But it is highly likely that the much-anticipated tournament will start on November 21 or 22.

A total of 113 cricketers including Shakib Al Hasan went through the fitness test to attain the eligibility of playing the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan scored highest 13.7 in the beep test through which the fitness level of the players is being determined.

Most of the players scored the pass mark of 11 in the beep test but some players like Nasir Hossain, Shuvashis Roy failed to attain the minimum marks. The players' draft of the tournament will be held today (Thursday) at a local hotel in the capital. The teams participating in the tournament are; Gazi Group Chittagong, Fortune Barisal, Beximco Dhaka, Minister Group Rajshahi and Gemcon Khulna. -BSS







