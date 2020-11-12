Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Sports

T Sports gets media rights of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Country's new sports-based channel T Sports has got the media rights of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
With the participation of five teams, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup is going to kick-off in the third week of this month. This new sports channel of the country has got full media rights through open bidding.
"Through open bidding, T Sports got the TV rights of T20 Cup, DTH and OTT," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told the media.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to fix the exact date of when the Bangabandhu T20 Cup will roll onto the ground. But it is highly likely that the much-anticipated tournament will start on November 21 or 22.
A total of 113 cricketers including Shakib Al Hasan went through the fitness test to attain the eligibility of playing the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan scored highest 13.7 in the beep test through which the fitness level of the players is being determined.
Most of the players scored the pass mark of 11 in the beep test but some players like Nasir Hossain, Shuvashis Roy failed to attain the minimum marks. The players' draft of the tournament will be held today (Thursday) at a local hotel in the capital. The teams participating in the tournament are; Gazi Group Chittagong, Fortune Barisal, Beximco Dhaka, Minister Group Rajshahi and Gemcon Khulna.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Injury-hit Brazil, Argentina resume World Cup qualifying
Ronaldo 'fit' for Andorra friendly after Lazio niggle
Benitez looking to next year after 'very strange' CSL season
Planned training key to Shakib's success in fitness test
Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi to take fifth IPL title
Badal Roy's physical condition deteriorates
T Sports gets media rights of Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Tanzid Tamim again stars in team's victory


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft