Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:24 PM
Home Sports

Tanzid Tamim again stars in team's victory

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim continued his rich vein of form to help his side win a T20 match yet again in a High Performance (HP) Unit intra-squad game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Following his run-a-bal-74 in a one-day game and 46 ball-73 in the first T20 game, he struck a 51 ball-66 as Team B outclassed Team A by six wickets in the second T20 warm-up game.
Opting to bat first, Team A, led by Afif Hossain, racked up a respectable 180-6, which Team B, led by Towhid Riody overhauled with ease as they reached the target of 181 in just 18.4 overs by losing just four wickets.
Tanzid Tamim, considered as one of the brightest prospects of the country led the charge with his third straight half-century. His 66 off 51 was studded by four fours and three sixes.
He and his opening partner Parvej Emon shared 54-run off just 3.2 overs to give the side a high-flying start. Parvej hammered a marauding 40 off 13 with two fours and five sixes.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy then accompanied Tamim and together they shared 85-run for the second wicket stand in which Joy contributed 34, sending the ball across the rope five times.
Tanzid Tamim however was dismissed as the third batsman but before that he kept the side on the verge of the victory.
Earlier, Team A got a good start thanks to their openers Naim Sheikh and Shahadat Hossain who added 91 runs in 9.3 overs. Naim Sheikh was the highest scorer for the side with 46 off 36, hitting three fours and two sixes. Shahadat Hossain blasted 27 balls-42 with six fours and one six. Shamim Patwari was the other notable scorer with 34 off 14, an innings designed with three fours and as many sixes.
Rejaur Raja and Towhid Riody took two wickets apiece for Team B.     -BSS


