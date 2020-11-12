Video
Home Sports

We're almost ready to play against Nepal: Topu

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Bangladesh will play their first friendly match of Mujib Barsho FIFA friendly series against Nepal on Friday (November 13) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
As the match is going to be held on the home ground, so fans' expectation is naturally high from the players. The footballers are also expecting something good against Nepal.
"We're almost ninety to hundred percent ready to play the first match against Nepal…… all's fitness level have developed and mentally grow-up … if we all able to give hundred percent in the match, I think the shortage of ten percent will not hamper the team's performance, said national defender Topu Barman to the pressmen during team's practice session at the BNS on Wednesday.
"We hope that we all show our hundred percent and present a good brand of football," he added.
Nepal football team could not bring their full-strength team in Dhaka after four of their main eleven players were infected by Covid-19. In this case Topu thinks that Bangladesh's advantage is better in this case compared to Nepal because Nepal has come here after keeping their four or five main players while the Bangladesh team is practicing all together.
He hoped that Bangladesh's performance will be much better in the match than the Nepal team and his teammates are upbeat to give their best to snatch a good result.
After the first match, the second match will be held on November 17 at the same venue. Both matches will kick off at 5 pm.     -BSS


