Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Sports

Shakib at 2 on T20 all-rounder ranking

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed the 2nd spot in the ICC's T20i all-rounder ranking, from which he was erased last year since he was outlawed from cricket for 12 months for non-informing bookies communication with him. Shakib was the 2nd best all-rounder of the format when he got the ban.
After lifting ban Shakib had sworn the crown of ODI all-rounder's list without throwing and facing a ball for the tenure of more than one year. He is expected to reclaim his Test rank positions as well, when the updated ranking will be published.
Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is at the top of the ranking for his 294 rating points. Shakib with 26 deficits than Nabi is now occupying the 2nd topmost rank. Besides the all-rounder ranking, the name of the double-edged sword is also appeared on both the lists of World's best batsmen and bowlers. He is the 20th best bowler in the World and best among Bangladesh bowlers. Mustafizur Rahman sharing 30th rank with Oman bowler Bilal Khan, is the 2nd best Bangladesh bowler according to the ICC's ranking.
Shakib however, is at 49th spot in the batsmen list and it is the 6th best rank among Bangladesh batsmen. Liton Das claims the best ranking position among Bangladesh batsmen. He is at 21st spot while current T20i skipper Mahmudullah is at 29th jointly with Mohammad Nabi. Naim Sheikh and Soumya Sarkar are at 41st and 42nd spots respectively while Tamim Iqbal holding 47th position.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Injury-hit Brazil, Argentina resume World Cup qualifying
Ronaldo 'fit' for Andorra friendly after Lazio niggle
Benitez looking to next year after 'very strange' CSL season
Planned training key to Shakib's success in fitness test
Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi to take fifth IPL title
Badal Roy's physical condition deteriorates
T Sports gets media rights of Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Tanzid Tamim again stars in team's victory


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft