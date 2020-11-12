Shakib at 2 on T20 all-rounder ranking

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed the 2nd spot in the ICC's T20i all-rounder ranking, from which he was erased last year since he was outlawed from cricket for 12 months for non-informing bookies communication with him. Shakib was the 2nd best all-rounder of the format when he got the ban.

After lifting ban Shakib had sworn the crown of ODI all-rounder's list without throwing and facing a ball for the tenure of more than one year. He is expected to reclaim his Test rank positions as well, when the updated ranking will be published.

Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is at the top of the ranking for his 294 rating points. Shakib with 26 deficits than Nabi is now occupying the 2nd topmost rank. Besides the all-rounder ranking, the name of the double-edged sword is also appeared on both the lists of World's best batsmen and bowlers. He is the 20th best bowler in the World and best among Bangladesh bowlers. Mustafizur Rahman sharing 30th rank with Oman bowler Bilal Khan, is the 2nd best Bangladesh bowler according to the ICC's ranking.

Shakib however, is at 49th spot in the batsmen list and it is the 6th best rank among Bangladesh batsmen. Liton Das claims the best ranking position among Bangladesh batsmen. He is at 21st spot while current T20i skipper Mahmudullah is at 29th jointly with Mohammad Nabi. Naim Sheikh and Soumya Sarkar are at 41st and 42nd spots respectively while Tamim Iqbal holding 47th position.

