5 teams to pick 80 names from 157 during 'closed door' barter 

Bangabandhu T20 Cup's player draft todayMuch awaited players draft of Bangabandhu T20 Cup will be held at a hotel in the city. The programme will start at 12:00pm with the managements of five participating teams to decide on respective 16-member troops from among 108 cricketers in the draft list in four categories (A,B,C and D).

The Player Draft will be a limited attendance 'closed door' event compliant with the health and safety protocols for Covid-19, says a press release conveyed by the BCB on Wednesday. The programme will be available to view live on BCB's official facebook page.

Beximco Dhaka, Gazi Group Chattogram, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Fortune Barishal are the teams of the event will attend the programme. The Draft will feature only Bangladeshi origin players. According to bylaws there will be a random draw for each set of the Draft to decide the order for the five participating teams to call their players of choice. For the second round of each set, the call order will be reversed. For example, if a team gets to call first in round one, it will call last in the second round. For each set there will be 02 (Two) rounds of calls. Each team will get one opportunity to call in each round. A team may call their player of choice from any category. After one set there will be a fresh draw to decide the order of calls.

There will be maximum of eight sets for conducting the Player Draft. Once a player is chosen from the Draft, he cannot be withdrawn unless he is unavailable due to injury /illness/ unavailability on medical grounds /any other logically acceptable reason. Players can only be recruited from the Draft list. In case of any injury/illness/unavailability of any player, teams may request for replacements. The replacement player has to be of the same or lower grade and from the unsold players' list.

Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riad and Mustafizur Rahman are the Grade-A players and each of them will be sold for BDT 15 lakhs. Almost all of the national players except the names in Grade-A are to be paid BDT 10 lakhs each. 21 cricketers kept in this grade including Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin and Imrul Kayes.

Players of HP Unite mainly named for Grade-D but names like Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Rana, Anamul Bijoy, Forhad Reza and Abu Hider Rony are also kept in the group players of which will bet BDT 6 lakhs each. The lowest grade players will be sold for BDT 4 lakhs each and 108 cricketers are taken in the list which includes senior players like Mohammad Ashraful, Shahriar Nafees and Junaid Siddique. Some pipelined cricketers including Minhazul Afridi, Ariful Haque and Shadman Islam Aunik beside the players from World Cup winning Under-19 team, are enlisted in this group.







