

Shakib achieves highest scores in beep test

Shakib's score is the highest amongst the cricketers who undertook the beep test to attain eligibility to play the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The previous best scores in the beep test belonged to pacer Mehedi Hasan, who scored 13.6 while Nihad Uz Zaman had scored 13.4.

Shakib Al Hasan was due to undertake the beep test on Monday but it was delayed for two days and he appeared for the test on Wednesday. But he didn't show any kind of rust, which surprised many as he proved he was careful about his fitness during the time of being away from the cricket.

"Shakib showed how serious he was as far as the fitness is concerned. He worked hard always to keep him fit, during the time when he was away from the cricket," BCB trainer Tusher Kanti Howlader said on Wednesday.

"He scored 13.7, which is the highest amongst the players who appeared for the beep test this time. This is really something what we expected from a top class player like him."

An ICC-imposed ban due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from the bookies forced Shakib to be away from the cricket for last one year. His ban was lifted on October 28 and he is set to return to competitive cricket with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, for which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the fitness test mandatory. The minimum pass mark in the fitness test was 11.

If Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour wouldn't have postponed, Shakib could have returned to the cricket with International fixture as he was slated to play the second Test. But now he has to return to cricket with domestic tournament.

He in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training conducted mostly behind the closed doors.

"An elite player like him thinks differently always. Shakib didn't compromise with his fitness and reaped the rewards in the fitness test," Tusher Kanti said. -BSS







Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan grabbed top spot in the beep test too by scoring an astonishing 13.7 to quell the doubt of many who thought he won't be enough fit due to his absence from the cricket for one year.Shakib's score is the highest amongst the cricketers who undertook the beep test to attain eligibility to play the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The previous best scores in the beep test belonged to pacer Mehedi Hasan, who scored 13.6 while Nihad Uz Zaman had scored 13.4.Shakib Al Hasan was due to undertake the beep test on Monday but it was delayed for two days and he appeared for the test on Wednesday. But he didn't show any kind of rust, which surprised many as he proved he was careful about his fitness during the time of being away from the cricket."Shakib showed how serious he was as far as the fitness is concerned. He worked hard always to keep him fit, during the time when he was away from the cricket," BCB trainer Tusher Kanti Howlader said on Wednesday."He scored 13.7, which is the highest amongst the players who appeared for the beep test this time. This is really something what we expected from a top class player like him."An ICC-imposed ban due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from the bookies forced Shakib to be away from the cricket for last one year. His ban was lifted on October 28 and he is set to return to competitive cricket with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, for which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the fitness test mandatory. The minimum pass mark in the fitness test was 11.If Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour wouldn't have postponed, Shakib could have returned to the cricket with International fixture as he was slated to play the second Test. But now he has to return to cricket with domestic tournament.He in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training conducted mostly behind the closed doors."An elite player like him thinks differently always. Shakib didn't compromise with his fitness and reaped the rewards in the fitness test," Tusher Kanti said. -BSS