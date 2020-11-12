Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant-2 to go into operation in Mar next yr

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: With the production capacity of 140 million litres per Day (MLD), Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant ((SHWTP-2) of Chattogram WASA is expected to be inaugurated in March next year.

As a result, the production of water in the port city will increase to 500 million litres daily.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA, said: "We are now producing 360 MLD that include 140 million litres of water from Sheikh Hasina Water treatment Plant (unit-1), 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from Deep tube-wells adding 90 million from CWSISP Project and 90 million litres capacity water treatment plant titled, "Sheikh Russel water treatment Plant" under CWSISP that was formally inaugurated on January this year."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it through video conference from Ganabhaban. Presently, Chattogram WASA can supply water to 80 per cent of the residents, he said.

Fazlullah said cent per cent residents of the city will get water with the inauguration of Sheikh Hasina Water treatment Plant (unit-2) in March next year.

Chattogram WASA had signed a contract with the foreign joint venture company for construction of Tk 44.91 billion Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant (unit-2) in Rangunia.

The (SHWTP-2) is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). NJS of Japan has been appointed as consultant for the project.

The Development Project proposal (DPP) of the SHWTP-2 has been approved in the ECNEC meeting held on August 13 in 2013. The project includes construction of 140 million litres production capacity plant near the Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant (Unit-1) at Rangunia, installation of 500-km- long new pipeline and rehabilitation of the existing age-old pipeline in Chattogram.

Besides, the work on another project, the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) is going on. ECNEC approved the Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st revised with an additional cost of

Tk 958.85 crore. As a result the total cost of the project has increased to

Tk 1995 crore. The schedule date for completion of the project was September 2020. But it has now been extended to June 2023.

The construction works of Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant includes Transmission Pipelines, Distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated Tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.

CWASA has appointed South Korean consultant firms - Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants, Architecture Company Ltd and Korea & Consortium. The firms have submitted their reports. The acquisition of 50 acres of land has been completed for constructing two reservoirs on the bank of the Karnaphuli River at Justopura village under Boalkhali upazila and power connections have already been given to the project site.

The water plant project, which includes a 60-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant and two water reservoirs, will generate some 60 million litres of water daily. A total of 75 percent water will be supplied to Chattogram south district areas, including Patiya, Anwara, and Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazila from Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant. The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) on January 5, 2016.

Korean Exim Bank is financing the project as soft loan from the resources of the Econonmic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).