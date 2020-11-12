Land grabbing allegation against MG Properties

Allegations have been raised against MG Properties for encroaching upon more than 1.11 acre of land at Khilkhet Bepari Para.

Nazrul Islam and Shahidul Islam, who claimed to be the owners of the land, have made the allegation at a press conference at the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) auditorium on Wednesday.

Nazrul Islam said, "MG Group wanted to buy our 200-year-old 1.6 acre ancestral land. When we refused to sell, MG Group started harassing our family in various ways using the administration and local influential people."

He added, "I had lodged a general diary at the Khilkhet Thana, but police still did not take any necessary step. Now we are leading an insecure life."

Another victim, Shahidul Islam, alleged that he had bought 4 decimals of land in Khilkhet. But when he went to register the land, he saw that the MG Group had illegally registered the land in its own name.

"I want justice from the administration," he said.

MG Properties was owned by Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) late Mayor Anisul Haque.







