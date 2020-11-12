10 model villages to be named after Bangabandhu soon

The Department of Cooperatives (DoC) under the Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Ministry has taken initiatives to establish 10 model villages with all modern facilities of urban areas.

The model villages will be established under a pilot project after the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Once the pilot project meets with success, it will be expanded across the country, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee on Wednesday said at a meeting in the Samobay Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon.

On November 7 this year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to establish such villages for the poor people with the spirit of cooperatives that Bangabandhu introduced after the Liberation War of 1971.

According to the Cooperatives Department, they are likely to start the pilot project soon to establish the model villages.

The model villages will be brought under all modern facilities of urban areas so that the dwellers don't need to think to shift themselves to other developed areas, according to officials.

He asked the officials and employees of department to work hard with sincerity for the success of the pilot project, so that country's poor people can get livable houses in the model villages.

He also asked them to increase participation of women in the cooperative sector. At present 23 percent women are involved in cooperatives movement.

Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Secretary Rezaul Ahsan and Director General of Department of Cooperatives Aminul Islam spoke on the occasion.





