HC summons dossier in graft case against Haji Salim

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned all documents related to a graft case in which Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment.

The court also directed Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 to send all relevant documents of the case to it by December 7.

The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order following a prayer moved by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on November 9.

It also set December 7 for holding rehearing on the appeal filed by Haji Salim, challenging the trial court verdict. Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the hearing while Advocate Sayed Ahmed Raja appeared on behalf of Haji Salim. The ACC on November 9 moved the HC seeking a date for hearing on the appeal filed by Haji Mohammad Salim.

On January 12 in 2015, the Appellate Division, responding to an ACC appeal, cancelled a HC judgement that on November 1 in 2011 scrapped the special court verdict sentencing Haji Salim to 13 years in jail for possessing wealth worth Tk 26.92 crore beyond his known source of income. The Appellate Division in the verdict had also directed the ACC to take steps so that Salim's appeal was disposed of in an expeditious manner through holding a fresh hearing on his appeal 'on merit.'





