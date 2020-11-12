BANKING EVENT

Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Priority Banking, Deposits and Mortgages General Manager Lutful Habib and My Loan Managing Director Md. Arikul Islam flanked by their senior colleagues, signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at My Loan office premises recently. Under the agreement, 'My Loan', incorporated as Mhadi Support Services Ltd, will act as an authorized sales agent of the bank to scale up its distribution network, bringing world-class financial products and services to a broader customer group. My Loan will leverage its strong online presence, digital analytical capabilities and consumer insights to effectively bridge customers to the Bank's products and services best-suited to their needs. photo: Bank