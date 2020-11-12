Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:23 PM
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar titled 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' on Saturday. Md. Zakir Hossain, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.
Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant while Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Member Additional Secretary of the committee addressed as special discussant.
Mir Rahmat Ullah, Executive Vice President presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the programme. Head of branches and officials under Rangpur Zone attended the webinar.


