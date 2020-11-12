

IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.

Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant while Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Member Additional Secretary of the committee addressed as special discussant.

Mir Rahmat Ullah, Executive Vice President presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the programme. Head of branches and officials under Rangpur Zone attended the webinar.

