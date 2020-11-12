ACC exempts AIBL Director from money laundering case



Former Chairman and present Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL), Badiur Rahman has been exempted from a money laundering case filed by The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). ACC has concluded the case as no evidence was found against him, says a AIBL press release.Rahman, who currently is the Chairman of Risk Management Committee of AIBL, has been found clean and ACC has announced the matter settled and closed. His exemption was stated in a letter signed by Secretary, ACC and Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Finance (Financial Institution Division).In 2018, The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Badiur Rahman, who was chairman of the bank's board of directors between 2008 and 2016, for allegedly laundering Tk 1.68 crore in Singapore.Rahman is one of the founder directors of the Bank since 1995. He has business in Singapore.