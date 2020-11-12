Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Business

Asian leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election row

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

HANOI, Nov 11: Southeast Asian leaders start meetings on Thursday that are expected to lead to an ambitious China-backed trade deal at a time the still uncertain election result in the United States leaves questions over its engagement in the region.
Leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to conclude talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this Sunday.
The deal, which is expected to be signed later on Sunday on the sidelines of a mostly online, four-day ASEAN summit in Hanoi, will take years to complete but will progressively lower tariffs across many areas and could become the world's biggest trade agreement.
The 15 participating RCEP countries make up nearly a third of the world's people and account for 29per cent of global gross domestic product. China is already the biggest source of imports and destination for exports for would-be RCEP members.
 "The signing of RCEP will provide momentum for regional trade, particularly between signatories," said Nguyen Quoc Dung, deputy foreign minister of Vietnam, which is chairing ASEAN meetings this year.
The summit comes while the result of the US presidential election has yet to be declared despite Democrat Joe Biden projected to have comfortably won the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.
Biden, who was vice president during President Barack Obama's "Asian pivot", is expected to steer away from Trump's "America First" agenda and re-engage more actively in the region.
But legal challenges to the election result and the firing of the US defense secretary by Trump risk raising concerns among US allies at a time that China's influence is growing.
Trump's tariff-raising trade war with China has given extra impetus in recent years to push ahead with the RCEP, which had otherwise progressed only sluggishly since negotiations began in 2012.
The deal, which is expected to be the most significant agreement at this year's ASEAN summit, will likely cement China's position more firmly as an economic partner with Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, and put it in a better position to shape the region's trade rules.
"The uncertainty regarding the US election raises questions regarding US participation in relevant meetings and may give China a chance to influence the narrative about America's engagement with the region," said Le Hong Hiep, a fellow at Singapore's ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
ACC exempts AIBL Director from money laundering case
Asian leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election row
Air Arabia reports Dh44m Q3 net loss
ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day
Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft