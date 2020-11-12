Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Business

Air Arabia reports Dh44m Q3 net loss

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

DUBAI, Nov 11: Air Arabia announced on Tuesday a net loss of Dh44 million for the third quarter ending September 30 as a direct result of the continued impact of the pandemic on airline operations.
The low cost carrier's turnover for the third quarter was Dh94 million as it served a total of 665,456 passengers from all five hubs in the same period.
"The third quarter 2020 witnessed partial resumption of scheduled flights to a limited number of destinations across the Air Arabia network. This, combined with the strong cost control measures that Air Arabia adopted since the start of Covid-19, resulted in limiting the net loss of the third quarter," the Sharjah-based carrier said in a statement.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia, said the early measures taken by the management team to control overall cost while seizing revenue opportunities under current circumstances helped limit net loss.
The third quarter witnessed a gradual resumption of scheduled operations across a limited number of routes unlike in the second quarter when operations focused on repatriation, charter, and cargo flights, the airline said.
"Additionally, the carrier continued to take measures to reduce overall cost during the quarter while enhancing its liquidity."
Al Thani said the third quarter witnessed the resumption of a limited number of flights in selective markets. "We are hopeful that more markets will gradually resume in time. We have also launched operations of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi during this unprecedented time reflecting the confidence and commitment we have towards the aviation industry in the UAE and the region."
The third quarter witnessed the launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi with its first flight to Alexandria in July. This was followed by additional routes from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Cairo, Sohag, Dhaka, Kabul, Chattogram and Khartoum.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital's first low-cost carrier, follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.
Al Thani said although 2020 continues to be a challenging one for the world economy including the aviation sector, the fundamentals of the industry remain very strong and air travel will continue to play a vital role in economic recovery. "While at Air Arabia we remain in a strong position to weather the impact of the pandemic, we will continue to gradually resume operations where possible while keeping business continuity as the prime focus."
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
ACC exempts AIBL Director from money laundering case
Asian leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election row
Air Arabia reports Dh44m Q3 net loss
ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day
Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft