

ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day

To celebrate the day the members of the ICMAB including office bearers, former presidents, council members, members, students and institutes employees gathered at the ICMAB building and the marched around the institute campus.

Later in the evening, a discussion program was held in the Institute auditorium. Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council, Bangladesh attended the occasion attending as the chief Guest.

SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) Vice President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, who is also a Past President and incumbent ICMAB Council Member attended the event as the special guest.

Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan portrayed the entire landscape of the accounting day from its inception and the hard work of accountants.

He said that professional accountants have a big role to play for the clarity and development of economy because any organization will fall down if it can't maintain the financial clarity.

He gave some example regarding this also that how some big organization faced tough conditions and how the entire economy had to struggle because of opacity and manipulation in financial particulars.

A.K. M. Delwer Hussain described the CMA profession as a symbol of clarity. He represented to the chief guest that how CMA professionals can create a great impact on the development and clarity in our economic perspective.

ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA said that ICMAB is dedicated to play its role for the clarity and development of our economy through the practice of Cost and Management accounting. He also gave importance on Cost of goods sold certification by professional Cost and Management Accountants.

CRISL Deputy CEO Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam and ICMAB Vice President Abu Bakar Siddique also spoke on the occasion moderated by ICMAB Council Member A.K.M. Kamruzzaman.

ICMAB is a member of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The Ministry of Commerce is the Administrative Ministry of this Institute.













