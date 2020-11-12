Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Business

ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day

ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) celebrated the International Accounting Day on Tuesday, November 10 last.
To celebrate the day the members of the ICMAB including office bearers, former presidents, council members, members, students and institutes employees gathered  at the ICMAB building and the marched around the institute campus.
Later in the evening, a discussion program was held in the Institute auditorium. Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council, Bangladesh attended the occasion attending as the chief Guest.
SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) Vice President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, who is also a Past President and incumbent ICMAB Council Member attended the event as the special guest.
Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan portrayed the entire landscape of the accounting day from its inception and the hard work of accountants.
He said that professional accountants have a big role to play for the clarity and development of economy because any organization will fall down if it can't maintain the financial    clarity.
He gave some example regarding this also that how some big organization faced tough conditions and how the entire economy had to struggle because of opacity and manipulation in financial particulars.
A.K. M. Delwer Hussain described the CMA profession as a symbol of clarity. He represented to the chief guest that how CMA professionals can create a great impact on the development and clarity in our economic perspective.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA said that ICMAB is dedicated to play its role for the clarity and development of our economy through the practice of Cost and Management accounting. He also gave importance on Cost of goods sold certification by professional Cost and Management Accountants.
CRISL  Deputy CEO Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam and ICMAB Vice President Abu Bakar Siddique also spoke on the occasion moderated by ICMAB Council Member A.K.M. Kamruzzaman.
ICMAB is a member of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The Ministry of Commerce is the Administrative Ministry of this Institute.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
ACC exempts AIBL Director from money laundering case
Asian leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election row
Air Arabia reports Dh44m Q3 net loss
ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day
Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft