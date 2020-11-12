Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB

Green Delta Insurance Company (GSIC) has secured "AAA" credit rating for the 7th consecutive year in 2020 from Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB).

Green Delta is the only and the first insurance company in Bangladesh to earn AAA rating for 7 years in a row, says a press release.

The credit rating aims to measure the financial strength of an organization based on assessment of few crucial factors including corporate governance, management practices, claim payment ability, compliance etc.

GSCI MD and CEO Ms. Farzanah Chowdhury said: "It's indeed a notable addition to our crown of glorious achievements. We would like to thank all our valued clients for choosing us and trusting us with their business.

"We also want to express our gratitude to all the Shareholders, Board of Directors, Regulators, Policy Makers, Local and International Support Partners for their unimpeded support and cooperation."

GSCI AMD and Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed shared, "even though COVID-19 impacted all aspects of life, we at GDIC have maintained business as usual through massive digital transformation of our services and working format."



















