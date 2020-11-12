Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Business

Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Green Delta Insurance Company (GSIC) has secured "AAA" credit rating for the 7th consecutive year in 2020 from Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB).
Green Delta is the only and the first insurance company in Bangladesh to earn AAA rating for 7 years in a row, says a press release.
The credit rating aims to measure the financial strength of an organization based on assessment of few crucial factors including corporate governance, management practices, claim payment ability, compliance etc.
GSCI MD and CEO Ms. Farzanah Chowdhury said: "It's indeed a notable addition to our crown of glorious achievements. We would like to thank all our valued clients for choosing us and trusting us with their business.
"We also want to express our gratitude to all the Shareholders, Board of Directors, Regulators, Policy Makers, Local and International Support Partners for their unimpeded support and cooperation."
GSCI AMD and Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed shared, "even though COVID-19 impacted all aspects of life, we at GDIC have maintained business as usual through massive digital transformation of our services and working format."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
ACC exempts AIBL Director from money laundering case
Asian leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election row
Air Arabia reports Dh44m Q3 net loss
ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day
Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft