IPDC, DYDF to support CMSMEs

The signing took place at the IPDC Head Office where IPDC Deputy Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams and DYDF General Secretary Amiya Prapan Chakra Borty signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of DYDF Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan and IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam.

According to the MoU, IPDC will facilitate the members of DYDF, which are Cottage, Micro, Small Medium Enterprise (CMSME), who will get preferential service from IPDC based on the lead/references generated by DFDY.

IPDC shall provide affordable home loan (AHL) facility while DYDF will provide assistance to IPDC in recovering payment from the members after the disbursement of the funds.

Mominul Islam stated: "The CMSMEs are an integral part of our country's GDP. If we want to see the economy grow, we must help these CMSMEs, and IPDC's pursuit to help remains unshaken."





















