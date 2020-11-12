Video
Home Business

IPDC, DYDF to support CMSMEs

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

IPDC Deputy Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams and DYDF General Secretary Amiya Prapan Chakra Borty, flanked among others by DYDF Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan and IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, display a docket after signing an agreement between the two sides at the IPDC Head Office in Dhaka recently.



IPDC Finance Limited has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF), an organization that empowers the youth of disadvantaged communities of Bangladesh, to provide financial support to members of DYDF.
The signing took place at the IPDC Head Office where IPDC Deputy Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams and DYDF General Secretary Amiya Prapan Chakra Borty signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of  DYDF Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan and IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam.
According to the MoU, IPDC will facilitate the members of DYDF, which are Cottage, Micro, Small Medium Enterprise (CMSME), who will get preferential service from IPDC based on the lead/references generated by DFDY.
IPDC shall provide affordable home loan (AHL) facility while DYDF will provide assistance to IPDC in recovering payment from the members after the disbursement of the funds.
Mominul Islam stated: "The CMSMEs are an integral part of our country's GDP. If we want to see the economy grow, we must help these CMSMEs, and IPDC's pursuit to help remains unshaken."


« PreviousNext »

