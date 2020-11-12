Gazipur City Corpn to collect dwellers' bills thru Nagad



GCC Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam (2nd from right) and Executive Director of Nagad Md. Shafayet Alam, flanked by officials display a docket after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at GCC office in Gazipur recently.

The GCC and the BPD signed an agreement in this regard recently, says press release issued by Nagad.

Under the agreement, the citizens will be able to pay soon their holding tax, rent of various shops run by GCC, payment of hat-bazaar lease fee, payment of license fees of different vehicles, payment of tuition fees of schools run by GCC and rent of bill boards through Nagad.

Trade license fees will be added to the list very shortly.

GCC Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Executive Director of Nagad Md. Shafayet Alam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials of both the organizations were present at the time.

Now the GCC, the second largest mobile financial service of the country will run the technical integration process and the dwellers can get the facilities.

On the occasion GCC Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam said through is facilities of Nagad citizen can enjoy more comfort for taking any service of the city corporation.

Regarding the agreement, Nagad Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam said following the arrangement the citizens of GCC will be able to pay their bills for various services sitting at home.

Since the beginning Nagad is facilitating government and non-government organizations to adopt digital payments facilities so that citizens can easily get their service without any challenge.

As a result, the government owned digital financial service has so far on boarded nearly 11,000 payments points. Online shoppers also can pay their bills through Nagad to nearly 2,500 e-commerce platforms.

Apart from this, Nagad users can bring money from debit and credit card to their Nagad wallet Visa and Mastercard at home. Nagad is working relentlessly thinking about the needs of the people.













