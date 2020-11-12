Oil gains nearly 3pc on vaccine hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 11: Oil ended nearly 3per cent higher on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon outweighed worries about a drop in fuel demand from new lockdowns to contain the virus.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures settled up $1.21, or 2.9per cent, at $43.61 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained $1.07, or 2.7per cent, to $41.36.

Both contracts jumped 8per cent on Monday, their biggest daily gains in more than five months, after drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F said their experimental COVID-19 treatment was more than 90per cent effective based on initial trial results.

Oil bounced again Tuesday afternoon after the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said doses of the vaccine will be available for people at the highest priority in December.

"This implies that at some point in next year, people may be able to go on vacation, which means we will see a greater demand for jet fuel," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. "For the energy complex this is the best thing since sliced bread," he added. -Reuters











