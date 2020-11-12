Vivo smartphone V20 SE now available in BD

Vivo's premium segment phone vivo V20 SE is now available in Bangladesh after finishing the pre-booking phrase of five consecutive days.

vivo V20 SE is available in all vivo brand shops and mobile phone market from Tuesday, says a press release.

The most attractive features of this all new vivo V20 SE smartphone is its sleek magical design and light 7.83mm 3D slim body.

vivo V20 SE has an extraordinary 32MP Front Camera equipped with Super Night Selfie, Aura Screen Light and Professional Portrait. For multi scenario photography, the rear camera has 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP AI Triple Camera with Super Night Mode, Super Wide-Angle Camera and Super Macro Camera.

V20 SE is powered by 4100mAh battery supported by vivo's advanced 33W Flash Charge technology and can charge up to 65% in in 30 minutes.

vivo V20 SE is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM which can be expanded up to 1 TB and it is backed by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor and Multi Turbo features.

The smartphone also has a 6.44-inch 1080P AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning for an elevated smartphone experience.

The smartphone has Ultra-game mode and gaming keyboards. To provide the uninterrupted gaming experiences, the smartphone does not show any background notifications in gaming display.

The price of vivo V20 SE is Tk 26,990 and available in two attractive colors, Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue.

























